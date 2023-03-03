Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.40 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:FSS opened at $56.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Federal Signal has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

