Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Federal Signal updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.40 EPS.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.