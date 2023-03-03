Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Federal Signal updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.40 EPS.

Federal Signal Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FSS opened at $56.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $58.15.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Federal Signal by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

