Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 28,421 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,421 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 10.56% of ShotSpotter worth $37,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $402,130.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,145.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,013 shares of company stock valued at $501,409. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ShotSpotter Stock Down 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSTI stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.37. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About ShotSpotter

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

