Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,587 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $44,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.