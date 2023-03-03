Federated Hermes Inc. Has $43.72 Million Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,258,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 10.91% of Albireo Pharma worth $43,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. State Street Corp increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 56.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 515,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 42,235 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after purchasing an additional 394,595 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 623,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen downgraded Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $46,296.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $46,296.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $77,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,342 shares of company stock worth $178,670 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Featured Articles

