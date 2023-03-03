Federated Hermes Inc. Has $51.59 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,597 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.54% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $51,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after acquiring an additional 83,332 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 190,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $109.71 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $121.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $515,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

