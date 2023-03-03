Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $47,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.64.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.08.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

