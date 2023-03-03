Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 573,491 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Shopify worth $37,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

