Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $124.34

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.34 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 181.75 ($2.19). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 178 ($2.15), with a volume of 3,795 shares changing hands.

Feedback Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.63. The company has a market capitalization of £23.86 million, a PE ratio of -1,369.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Feedback alerts:

Insider Transactions at Feedback

In related news, insider Philipp Prince purchased 4,531 shares of Feedback stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,077.90 ($4,920.84). Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a patent-protected software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assists research into all tumour types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung, a software tool for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.