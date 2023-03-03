Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Down 90.4% in February

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the January 31st total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.0 days.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

FEEXF remained flat at $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FEEXF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Ferrexpo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc engages in production, development and marketing of iron ore pellets for sale to the metallurgical industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.