Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at B. Riley

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $5.28 on Monday. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $989.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

