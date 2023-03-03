Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at B. Riley

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Ferroglobe Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:GSM opened at $5.28 on Monday. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $989.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
