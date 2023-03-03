FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCW) Shares Bought by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners increased its position in shares of FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCW – Get Rating) by 486.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,250 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in FG Merger were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of FGMCW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. FG Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

