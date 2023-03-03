Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,390 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $19.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.