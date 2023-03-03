Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,063 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,926,000 after acquiring an additional 182,788 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 55.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

Trex stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.