Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.11% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.