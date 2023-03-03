Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.11% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40,276 shares in the last quarter.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of ARKF stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $31.89.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.
