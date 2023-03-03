Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 1.01% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 92.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HUSV stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $36.05.

