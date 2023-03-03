Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $792,000 Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 39.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $117.92 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.50 and its 200 day moving average is $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

