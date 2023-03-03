Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $667,802,000 after purchasing an additional 127,546 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth $350,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 35.7% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 100,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $112.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

