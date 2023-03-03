Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

NYSE:ERF opened at $16.37 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.74%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

