Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,733 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $236.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.48. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $265.79. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

