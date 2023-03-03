Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $813,000 Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,036 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Logitech International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 375,685 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 28.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 401,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 90,057 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 144.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 78,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $53.44 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $78.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research firms recently commented on LOGI. UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

