Financial Architects Inc Acquires New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.8% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.10. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $52.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

