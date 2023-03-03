Financial Architects Inc Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $90.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.69. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

