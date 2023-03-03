Financial Architects Inc Buys New Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $38,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, February 24th.

OPKO Health Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. purchased 14,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

