Financial Architects Inc Invests $206,000 in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About NortonLifeLock

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.