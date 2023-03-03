Financial Architects Inc Invests $233,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 460 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,565,540,000 after purchasing an additional 256,512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 153,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 181,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $548.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $565.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.