Financial Architects Inc Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

