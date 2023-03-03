Financial Comparison: Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) vs. Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE)

Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpine Acquisition and Golden Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Entertainment 0 1 5 0 2.83

Golden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.22%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Alpine Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A $6.09 million N/A N/A Golden Entertainment $1.12 billion 1.04 $161.78 million $2.59 15.73

This table compares Alpine Acquisition and Golden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Golden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Alpine Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Entertainment has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Alpine Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Alpine Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Acquisition and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment 7.34% 24.46% 5.31%

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Alpine Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Acquisition

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons. The Casino segment focuses on owning and managing resort casinos. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

