Financial Review: American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) and International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for International Tower Hill Mines and American Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines N/A N/A -$5.98 million ($0.02) -27.15 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -26.00

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and American Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

International Tower Hill Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines N/A -5.21% -5.18% American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96%

Volatility and Risk

International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.3% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Tower Hill Mines beats American Lithium on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Pontius on May 26, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

