Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $866.62

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 866.62 ($10.46) and traded as high as GBX 886 ($10.69). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 875 ($10.56), with a volume of 560,530 shares trading hands.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,667.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 868.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 844.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
Insider Activity at Finsbury Growth & Income Trust
In other news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 875 ($10.56) per share, for a total transaction of £34,807.50 ($42,002.53). Insiders have bought 12,008 shares of company stock worth $10,445,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
