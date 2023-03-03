First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) CFO Acquires $49,702.80 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $742,701.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. 8,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,114. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.