First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) CFO Acquires $49,702.80 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $742,701.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. 8,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,114. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $25.48.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
