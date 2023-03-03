First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $18.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Foundation news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

First Foundation Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 39.7% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 877,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after purchasing an additional 691,494 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth about $9,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 422,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $833.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.95.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

