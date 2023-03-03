First Manhattan Co. Acquires Shares of 753,825 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 753,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,000. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Permian Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Permian Resources Trading Up 6.9 %

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of PR opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 4.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

