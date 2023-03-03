First Manhattan Co. Buys 21,730 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

