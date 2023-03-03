First Manhattan Co. Sells 5,200 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Onto Innovation worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Onto Innovation by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,278,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

