First Manhattan Co. Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after purchasing an additional 695,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,603,000 after purchasing an additional 246,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.22.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

