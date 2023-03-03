First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 16,874 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 155.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.06% of Diodes worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Diodes by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,832,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,832,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,081,835.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,957 shares of company stock worth $7,357,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

