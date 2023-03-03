First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.87 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,537.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,512,465.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,537.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $819,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,385,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,896 shares of company stock worth $19,396,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

