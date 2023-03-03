First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,685,000 after acquiring an additional 102,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 436.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 119,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $140.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,564 shares of company stock worth $9,018,009. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also

