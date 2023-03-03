First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,257,000 after buying an additional 536,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,542,000 after buying an additional 378,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,674,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 417,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,407,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LAMR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

