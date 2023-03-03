First National Bank of Omaha Has $555,000 Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,018,603.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,670,655.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,018,603.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,670,655.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at $31,072,619.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,264 over the last three months. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

