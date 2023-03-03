First National Bank of Omaha Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $74.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

