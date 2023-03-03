First National Bank of Omaha Invests $512,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $101.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.97.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

