First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 127 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

RSP stock opened at $147.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

