First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,013 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.06% of Avanos Medical worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 58.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 156.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 140.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 38,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVNS. StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

AVNS stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

