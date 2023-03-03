First National Bank of Omaha Sells 7,340 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $1,831,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $1,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NXST stock opened at $183.79 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.38 and a 200 day moving average of $183.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

