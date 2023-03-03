First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at TD Securities

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FN. National Bankshares increased their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

TSE:FN traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$39.75. 18,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,210. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.12 and a 1-year high of C$41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 5,637 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,057.13. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,933,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$281,546,819.19. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,631 shares of company stock worth $675,184. Company insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

