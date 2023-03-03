First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE FRC opened at $119.74 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.78.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Stephens upped their target price on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.