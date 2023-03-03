First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 553,332 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.81% of Ovintiv worth $92,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

OVV stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.79.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

